Typical Freaks opens pop-up in London

London-based fashion label Typical Freaks has opened its first-ever bricks-and-mortar retail space with a month-long pop-up at the 12 Piccadilly Arcade creative space.

Founded in 2016 by Central Saint Martins' MA Fashion graduate, Seun Ade-Onojobi and London College of Fashion, UAL graduate Sonia Xiao, the maximalist print label is using the pop-up to showcase its one-off, exclusive fashion designs.

As well as being a retail space, Typical Freaks has turned the pop-up into an interactive space to celebrate their love of art, design and sustainability, hosting workshops open to the public on various themes from fashion illustration to upcycling.

Typical Freaks are the latest emerging brand to take up residency at the 12 Piccadilly Arcade space, which will house 12 brands passionate about craftsmanship, creativity and sustainability throughout the year.

The pop-up boutique is an initiative from Westminster City Council, GPE, Heart of London Business Alliance and Appear Here to use vacant retail space to enable small-scale businesses, homegrown brands and emerging creative talent to showcase in a Central London location.