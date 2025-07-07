U.S. Polo Assn. expands into Germany: 20 stores planned

U.S. Polo Assn. opens its first store in Germany and plans further locations for the coming years.

The brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA) is opening the doors of its first store in Berlin's Alexa shopping centre, as confirmed to FashionUnited. The German trade magazine Textilwirtschaft had previously reported on this. According to Michael Prince, CEO of U.S. Polo Assn., around 20 stores are planned in Germany over the next four to five years.

"Germany has long been one of our top ten markets worldwide. This is a natural next step in our growth plan," Prince said in a written interview.

Previously, the brand was only represented in Germany through trading partners such as Zalando and AboutYou. Now is the time to expand the presence of U.S. Polo Assn. beyond wholesale. This will give consumers the opportunity to fully experience the brand's lifestyle in a curated environment, the brand manager continued.

"Germany is a fashion-conscious country with consumers who appreciate both timeless style and good value for money – two things that U.S. Polo Assn. offers," said Prince. "Our brand already has a strong foothold in the local fashion retail sector. Now we are deepening this relationship by bringing our signature red, white and blue store design directly to the high street. It is an exciting time for us in the German market."

U.S. Polo Assn. opens in the Alexa shopping centre in Berlin Credits: U.S. Polo Assn.

The opening of the first German store is scheduled for July 15.

U.S. Polo Assn. continues expansion

Worldwide, the brand of the US association of polo clubs and polo players is represented in more than 190 countries. It operates over 1,100 of its own stores and also has a large wholesale network. The store network is to be expanded to 1,500 locations by 2030, the brand recently announced. Expansion into new strategic markets is also planned, including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Poland and Thailand.

In 2024, the brand achieved record sales of around 2.5 billion US dollars. It gained market share in Western Europe, the Middle East and Latin America, and continued to grow in North America. After this successful year, the company aims to increase sales to three billion US dollars "in the short term".