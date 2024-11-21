Ugg debuts experiential pop-up 'Feel House' in Los Angeles, co-created with Post Malone

Ugg has launched a new multi-sensory, retail pop-up experience co-curated by Post Malone in Los Angeles. Originally launched in April 2022 by the Southern California-based brand under the name 'Feel House,' the experiential retail concept aims to bring together community, collaboration, product, and heritage into one space dedicated to self-expression.

Ugg collaborates with Post Malone to launch a special retail concept in LA: 'Feel House'

To mark the opening of 'Feel House' in Los Angeles, Ugg hosted an exclusive event on November 16 with Grammy Award-nominated artist Post Malone. Attending guests included Anwar Hadid, Alton Mason, Boo Johnson, Akira Akbar, Allison Kane, Hunter Woodhall, Lil Cherry, Larsen Thompson, Reese Cooper, and Mario enjoyed a special live performance by Post Malone. During the event, guests were treated to bespoke Ugg product customization by Clint Orms and a pair of classic Ugg boots in a custom multi-camo print co-designed with Post Malone in 2023.

Ugg hosts exclusive event with Post Malone to mark opening of pop-up 'Feel House' in LA Credits: Ugg

"We are thrilled to open the doors to our next Feel House, a powerful retail space that expresses the Ugg brand's commitment to delivering products and experiences that make you feel good inside and out," said Tracy Paoletti, vice president and general manager of North America at Ugg in a statement. "Showcasing creatives, art, and design cues that merge Post Malone's and the Ugg brand's creative point-of-views, Feel House LA, curated by Post Malone, brings our newest product offering and heritage fan favorites to Los Angeles."

Located on Melrose Avenue by West Hollywood, guests are invited to immerse themselves in the brand and its values through various concepts, including programs and storytelling, in a unique retail space. Co-created with Post Malone, the retail concept focuses on art, music, and fashion while presenting Ugg's latest products, new and former collaborations, guest customizations, and brand awareness. Guests enter the space through the "U" Tunnel, a captivating passage of shifting colors and textures, setting the stage for Feel House's uplifting, immersive Behind the Seams experience.

Further celebrating the pop-up event, Ugg is also offering several exclusive giveaways, such as a multi-camo Ugg classic boot keychain, a reusable shopper tote designed by the creative team behind Post's tour merchandise, Ugg sticker sheet, and more - some for free and others available with purchase. Additional in-store experiences include a nostalgic Crazy Taxi arcade game chosen by Post Malone, an interactive photo booth, and complimentary treats from Cafecita at the Cozy Café. Guests can also customize their Ugg products on-site with exclusive designs on select dates and shop the AW24 Ugg collection, including the limited-edition Gallery Dept. collaboration.

Key pieces from the AW24 collection for sale at ‘Feel House’ include the Classic Ultra Mini boots for 150 dollars, the Pumped Slide slippers for 150 dollars and the Classic Tall TrailGazer boots for 24o dollars.

The new 'Feel House' is located at 8175 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles, and is open to the public until November 24.