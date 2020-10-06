Ugg launches new collection exclusively through Zappos

Ugg has launched an inclusive footwear collection, created in collaboration with Zappos Adaptive - an online shopping experience offered through Zappos to showcase items with unique features that address a variety of needs.

Called Ugg Universal, the line features functional iterations of the Classic Short and Neumel Ugg styles. The shoes are reimagined with adaptive features, such as oversized double zippers, rear pull tabs and toggle-adjusted stretch laces.

Design decisions were made with the help of focus groups that included a diverse group of people with disabilities to help Ugg and Zappos receive first-hand consumer feedback.

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Zappos for the launch of UGG Ugg Universal," said Deckers Brands' president of fashion and lifestyle, Andrea O'Donnell, in a press release. "Not only has Zappos created Zappos Adaptive, a curated shopping experience that makes fashion functional and available to all, but they have encouraged us to adapt our heritage styles, so they are now truly accessible. We are very proud to be part of the Zappos Adaptive program."

Ugg Universal is available for women's and men's sizes ranging from 5 to 18 and children's sizes from 10 to 6, with prices between 130 and 170 dollars. The line will be exclusive to Zappos until 2022.

Image: Ugg