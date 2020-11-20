Ugg opens new flagship store in New York City

Ugg has debuted a new flagship store in Manhattan, located at 530 Fifth Avenue, on the corner of 45th Street.

The store takes up a multi-level, 12,842 square-foot space and includes Ugg's collections of footwear, ready-to-wear, accessories and home goods. It follows a first-of-its-kind retail concept, representing the brand's heritage while demonstrating the breadth of its line. Ugg said it will roll out a similar, "curated fleet of flagship stores" globally in 2021 and beyond.

"We are thrilled to launch the new Ugg Flagship on Fifth Avenue in New York City," said Stefano Caroti, president of omni-channel for Ugg's parent company, Deckers Brands. "As the pinnacle expression of our brand, we will showcase the breadth and depth of UGG as a true lifestyle brand and provide the customer with the ultimate brand experience."

The new flagship opened on November 19, just in time for holiday shopping.

Image: Ugg