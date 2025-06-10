UK: Consumers hold back on fashion spending as confidence lowers
Total retail sales in the UK increased only marginally for the four weeks to May 31, 2025, as consumers held back spending on non-essential goods.
Over the period, sales increased 1 percent year on year, against a growth of 0.7 percent in May 2024, according to figures from the British Retail Consortium (BRC) and KPMG.
While food sales were more promising, increasing 3.6 percent, non-food sales fell 1.1 percent, flat against a decline of 1.1 percent in the same period last year.
Speaking on the data, BRC chief executive, Helen Dickinson, said: “Consumers put the brakes on spending, with the slowest growth in 2025 so far.
“This was due largely to declines in non-food sales, as fashion and full price big-ticket items were held back by lower consumer confidence.”
Sales took a larger hit online, where they decreased by 1.5 percent, compared to a more marginal 0.9 percent in stores.
In her own statement, Linda Ellett, UK head of consumer, retail and leisure at KPMG, said: “While the sunshine continued, the pace of retail sales growth didn’t in May.
“Early seasonal purchases were likely a factor, as was a dampening of some spending appetite as households reflected upon the recent combination of essential bill rises.”