UK: December footfall rises sharply as challenging new year looms

Footfall across the UK rose in December despite figures painting a picture of shifting consumer behaviour in the wake of a challenging financial year. According to MRI Software, for the five week period ending 28 December 2024, footfall was up 7.1 percent compared to the month prior, and came marginally ahead of 2023 levels at an 0.4 percent increase.

On a monthly basis, shopping centres led the way in terms of uptick, reporting a 13.2 percent boost in footfall. Retail parks welcomed a 5.7 percent increase, while high streets reported a 4.8 percent increase. MRI said December 2024 saw the greatest month-on-month increase seen since 2019.

Consumer behaviour shifts were prominent over the period, particularly in the way of a 1.6 percent average rise in early evening and night time shopping across all UK retail destinations, compared to December 2023. MRI credited an increase in leisure and hospitality establishments in shopping centres and retail parks, as well as an influx of festive markets and events for high streets.

Christmas Day landing midweek further influenced consumers to save their shopping for the extra couple of days prior to the event, with Christmas Eve in particular showing an 18.1 percent footfall increase compared to the same day the year prior. Boxing Day, meanwhile, was much more subdued, as footfall fell 4.9 percent, possibly reflective of the ongoing cost-of-living crisis and prolonged store closures. Shoppers later emerged on the following two days, during which footfall rose at an average of 8.8 percent, driven by a 13.2 percent uplift in high street activity.

Looking ahead, the data platform said that retailers were “bracing themselves for a challenging start to 2025 following the Autumn Budget”, which is anticipated to bring rising costs and financial challenges. Issues were further reflected in MRI’s latest Consumer Pulse report, in which 51 percent of shoppers said they were concerned about the rising cost of living.