UK economy welcomes uptick in Q1

New figures by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) have shown a positive upward trend within the UK economy for the first three months of the year.

UK gross domestic product (GDP) is estimated to have grown 0.7 percent over January to March 2025, according to the data, following a growth of 0.1 percent in the previous quarter.

ONS said that in terms of output, growth was driven by an increase of 0.7 percent in the services sector, while production also grew 1.1 percent.

Increases in gross fixed capital formation, net trade and household consumption were reported as drivers in expenditure terms.

In the way of manufacturing, apparel textiles and leather goods reported a GDP growth of 0.15 percent, continuing the positive trajectory seen in Q4 of 2024, when growth was up 0.08 percent.

For March 2025, alone, monthly GDP is estimated to have grown 0.2 percent due to growth in the services and construction sectors. This follows an increase of 0.5 percent in February and no growth in January.