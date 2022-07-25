UK fashion sales drop in June

Clothing stores sales volumes in the UK fell by 4.7 percent in June from an increase of 2.2 percent in May, new figures show.

It was a marked change for the fashion retail industry, which has been performing relatively strongly this year compared to other sectors.

Overall retail sales volumes fell by 0.1 percent in June 2022 following a fall of 0.8 percent in May 2022, according to The Office for National Statistics (ONS).

It comes as UK consumers continue to tighten their purse strings amid the cost of living crisis.

The proportion of retail sales online fell to 25.3 percent in June as consumers returned to physical stores, its lowest proportion since March 2020.