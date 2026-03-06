UK footfall sees sharp decline in February as wet weather impacts activity

New figures from the British Retail Consortium (BRC) and Sensormatic have revealed a sharp decline in UK retail footfall in February. Total visits dropped 4.7 percent year-over-year, a notable deterioration from January’s modest 0.6 percent decline.

High streets saw the steepest fall, with footfall down 5.4 percent YoY, compared to a 1.9 percent decrease in January. Shopping centres followed closely behind, where footfall dropped 5.5 percent, significantly worsening from the 0.8 percent decline recorded the previous month. Retail parks proved comparatively more resilient, though still slipped into negative territory with a 3.1 percent decline, reversing January’s 1.1 percent increase.

Footfall declined across all UK nations. Northern Ireland recorded the smallest drop at 2.3 percent, followed by Scotland at 3 percent. England saw a decline of 5 percent, while Wales experienced the largest fall at 5.8 percent.

According to Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the BRC, unusually wet weather played a key role in keeping shoppers away from stores. “One of the wettest Februarys on record saw shoppers shy away from in-store visits last month,” Dickinson said, adding that high streets and shopping centres were hit hardest, with clothing and footwear retailers feeling the greatest impact. Some northern cities proved more resilient, however, while London recorded its steepest drop in footfall since April 2024.

Dickinson added that while the government cannot control the weather, it can support retail by encouraging local investment. She said the government’s recently announced High Street Strategy should address outdated taxes such as business rates, which have long weighed on local communities. “The Strategy needs to recognise that raising so much tax revenue through property taxes is no longer sustainable,” she noted, adding that the retail industry remains ready to work with government on solutions that support both businesses and consumers.

Andy Sumpter, retail consultant EMEA for Sensormatic, said February represented a more difficult trading environment for retailers, reversing the tentative improvement seen in January. Exceptionally heavy rainfall, well above seasonal averages, discouraged shoppers from visiting retail destinations and instead accelerated a shift towards online shopping.

Sumpter also pointed to ongoing economic pressures affecting consumer behaviour. Continued food price inflation and rising unemployment have put further strain on household budgets, making discretionary trips and spending easier to postpone. For retailers, the combination of poor weather and fragile consumer confidence created a challenging backdrop for the month.

Looking ahead, however, retailers may see a boost as spring approaches. With Mother’s Day and brighter weather on the horizon, Sumpter said there is hope that improving shopper sentiment could encourage consumers to return to stores in the coming weeks.