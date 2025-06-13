UK: Footfall slows in May despite consumer sentiment improving

Footfall across the UK showed a “modest decline” in May, despite an improvement in consumer sentiment and favourable weather conditions.

Over the four weeks to May 31, footfall decreased 1.7 percent year-on-year, according to data from the British Retail Consortium (BRC) and Sensormatic, down from a more sizable uptick of 7.2 percent in April.

While retail parks welcomed a marginal increase of 0.2 percent, high streets and shopping centres both recorded decreases in footfall of 2.5 and 2.3 percent, respectively.

England saw the sharpest drop in footfall of 2 percent, followed by Northern Ireland at 1.4 percent, Scotland at 0.7 percent and Wales at 0.4 percent.

Commenting on the data, chief executive of the BRC, Helen Dickinson, said: “Despite favourable weather throughout May, footfall took a disappointing turn last month, following a more promising start to the year.

“While stock markets stabilised, higher household bills depressed consumer sentiment and the appetite to visit retail stores. Retail Parks performed the best of all locations, though only registering a slight uptick in shopper traffic.”

In his own statement, Andy Sumpter, retail consultant EMEA for Sensormatic, added: “Encouragingly, consumer sentiment has shown signs of improvement, with more shoppers feeling optimistic about their personal finances and the wider economy.

“Notwithstanding ongoing cost pressures, retailers will be looking to make hay while the sun shines—focusing on the right mix of experience, value, and convenience to convert seasonal footfall into sustained growth.”