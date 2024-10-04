UK footfall up in September as weather improves

Footfall in the UK rose for the first time in over a year in September, increasing 3.3 percent year-over-year and up from -0.4 percent in the month prior.

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium (BRC), which published the data with Sensormatic, credited the uptick to “mild temperatures” that she said had left retailers in “the sweet spot for additional shopping trips”.

This was compared to the same period last year, when a heatwave caused many shoppers to stay home and delayed the purchase of autumnal collections.

For the five weeks from August 25 to September 28, high street footfall rose 0.9 percent in September, while shopping centres welcomed a 2.3 percent uptick. Retail parks came out on top, however, with footfall up 7.3 percent.

All four UK nations also reported increases. While Scotland’s footfall rose 0.7 percent, Northern Ireland’s was up 2.5 percent. England followed at a 3.6 percent uptick, only to be outrun by Wales, where footfall increased 5.4 percent.

Dickinson added: “While retailers will welcome this autumnal boost, it is the next few months, in the run up to Christmas, that are most important. The chancellor wants to boost confidence and help unlock business investment.

“A Retail Business Rates Corrector, a 20 percent adjustment to bills for all retail properties, would help mitigate the disproportionate impact of business rates on retail, driving investment and helping to rejuvenate high streets.

“This in turn would boost shopper footfall and create thriving communities up and down the country.”