UK government pledges to crack down on violence against retail workers

The government has responded to calls to crack down on abuse and violence against shopworkers by setting out a number of new measures to tackle the issue.

They include working alongside the National Retail Crime Steering Group (NRCSG) to create a best practice guide to support staff in reporting crimes, strengthening and making full use of current laws, and improving data sharing between businesses and the police.

The crime and policing minister will also be writing to PCCs and chief constables underlining the importance of working closely with local businesses to tackle the issue and will emphasise that the theft of goods valued up to 200 pounds from a store should be prosecuted as a criminal offense.

It follows a call to evidence seeking insight into violence and abuse experienced in the sector. Nearly 3,500 individuals, businesses and other organisations responded, with the majority saying abuse toward shop workers had increased and a significant number saying they did not report incidents to the police.

Home secretary Priti Patel said in a statement: “As the daughter of shopkeepers, I know what a vital role they play within our communities and just how tirelessly they have worked during the coronavirus pandemic. I will not tolerate violence and abuse against any shopworker and it’s right that those who commit these crimes must be caught and punished.”