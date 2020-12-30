UK high streets to get 830 million pound boost

The UK government has announced an 830 million pound boost to high streets to help them recover from the pandemic.

The money, from the Future High Streets Fund, will help 72 areas in England and protect thousands of jobs, communities secretary Robert Jenrick announced on Boxing Day.

Confirmed plans include 17.9 million pounds to renovate Worcester town centre, and 25 million pounds to do the same in Swindon.

Jenrick said: “The year ahead will be a big one for the high street as it seeks to recover, adapt and evolve as a result of the pandemic. Today’s 830 million pound investment from the Future High Streets Fund is one of many ways the government is working to help our much-loved town centres get through this and prosper into the future.

“The role of high street has always evolved. We want to support that change and make sure that they are the beating heart of their local community - with high-quality housing and leisure in addition to shops and restaurants.

“This investment will help us build back better and make town centres a more attractive place to live, work and visit.”

The Future High Streets Fund was launched in December 2018 as a major project to revamp town centres across the country.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said: “We are supporting our high streets to get through this pandemic through business grants, paying people’s wages and tax deferrals.

“The Future High Streets Fund will help areas bounce back through regeneration projects that level up opportunities and create jobs right across the country.”