UK: Inflation rises in April yet clothing prices fall

Inflation rose for the month of April in the UK, as increased business rates associated with the government’s Budget impacted consumer-facing prices.

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), headline inflation rose 3.5 percent in the 12 months to April, up from 2.6 percent over 12 months to March.

Things did improve for the clothing and footwear sector, however, which saw prices fall year-on-year, as promotions of summer apparel boosted spending.

The category’s inflation dropped to -0.4 percent in the year to April, down from 1.1 percent. This decreased even further when compared to the same month of last year. For April 2025, CPI was at -1.1 percent, down from last year’s 0.4 percent.

In a statement responding to the figures, Kris Hamer, director of insight at the British Retail Consortium (BRC), noted that costs from rising National Living Wages, Employers’ National Insurance and rising costs of utilities had inevitably accelerated inflation in April.

Hamer continued: “For months retailers have been warning that rising costs would lead to higher prices. To mitigate this, the government must now find ways to help reduce business costs and regulatory burden.

“It is imperative that its Employment Rights Bill targets unscrupulous employers and avoids burdening responsible businesses with additional costs which could put retail job numbers into reverse.”