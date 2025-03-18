UK Mother’s Day spending to reach 2.4 billion pounds

Consumer spending for Mother’s Day 2025, which is celebrated in the UK on March 30 this year, is set to reach 2.4 billion pounds, a 5 percent increase from last year, as research from GlobalData reveals that consumer participation is on the rise.

Data and analytics company GlobalData reveals that the proportion of UK consumers planning to purchase at least one item for Mother’s Day this year has risen to 56.4 percent, a 2.9 percentage point increase on 2024.

The research also reveals that consumers plan to spend 17.43 pounds more on their mums than last year, resulting in an average spend of 125.30 pounds. Gifting will be the most popular expense this year, with categories such as clothing, fine jewellery and watches and health and beauty among the most sought-after.

Eleanor Simpson-Gould, senior retail analyst at GlobalData, said in a statement: “Retailers should offer personalised gifting options, including customised clothing, bespoke jewellery pieces, and curated beauty gift sets. Providing unique and thoughtful gifts will appeal to the customers looking to make a special gesture on Mother's Day.

“Additionally, retailers must enhance the shopping experience by offering gift-wrapping services and convenient delivery options to make the process seamless for shoppers.”

According to the report, 62.5 percent of Gen Z consumers agree that “retailers do not do enough to provide gift inspiration”. This sentiment is far higher than that of their cohorts. Almost half of this age group plan to spend more on Mother’s Day this year.

Simpson-Gould added: “Retailers must engage with Gen Z shoppers on key social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram to promote affordable Mother’s Day gift ideas, offering exclusive discounts and engaging content to attract budget-conscious shoppers.

“Next-day delivery options will be a significant draw for this age group. Given that 63.8 percent of Gen Z shoppers agree they ‘tend to leave Mother’s Day shopping until the very last minute’ online retailers offering expedited delivery stand to benefit the most from the expenditure ahead of the event.”