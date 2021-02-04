UK online fashion sales surge in January

UK fashion retailers saw revenues soar 124 percent higher in January compared to the same period last year, new data reveals.

The surge in online spending comes as non-essential stores are still closed to the UK public.

That’s according to data gathered from Salesfire’s eCommerce analytics platform, TrendDesk, which collects information from 3,000 online retailers across various sectors, including health and beauty, fashion, and electronics.

Fashion proved to be the best-performing sector, with some categories within the industry seeing online orders increasing by five times their level since January 2020.

Overall, online retail orders in January were up 15 percent in 2021 compared to the same period last year.

Rich Himsworth, CEO at Salesfire, commented on the findings in a press release: “It isn’t surprising to see increased online orders at the moment, but it is interesting to see just how many more people are satisfying their retail needs through a screen, rather than saving themselves for when stores reopen. For 2021, I think we can expect to see online sales increase, with shoppers more inclined to make purchases from their homes, rather than venture out to stores.”