UK retail crime: 14 million witness violence against workers annually

New figures from the British Retail Consortium (BRC) and Opinium have highlighted the continued scale of retail crime across the UK, with more than 14 million people witnessing violence or abuse against retail workers over the past year.

According to the survey, 21 percent of shoppers reported seeing incidents such as racial or sexual abuse, physical assault, or threats with weapons. This marks only a slight improvement from 23 percent the previous year, underlining how widespread the issue remains. Separately, 23 percent of respondents said they had witnessed shoplifting, pointing to ongoing challenges for retailers, particularly as organised gangs increasingly target high-value goods.

BRC data also revealed there were around 1,600 incidents of violence and abuse against retail workers every day last year. While this represents a decline from the previous year, it remains the second highest level on record and includes cases involving physical violence and weapons. Abuse is not limited to store staff, with delivery drivers also frequently affected.

Retailers have invested an estimated five billion pounds over the past five years to combat crime through measures such as CCTV, security staff, and anti-theft technology. These rising costs are adding pressure to businesses and contributing to higher prices for customers.

Regional differences were evident, with London recording the highest levels of both violence (32 percent) and shoplifting (29 percent) witnessed by shoppers.

The UK government’s upcoming Crime and Policing Bill aims to address these issues by introducing stricter measures on theft and improving protections for retail workers. However, Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the BRC, said further action is needed to ensure all customer-facing workers, including delivery drivers, receive equal protection.