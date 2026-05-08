UK retail footfall falls in April as consumer confidence weakens

UK retail footfall declined in April as consumer confidence weakened amid ongoing conflict in the Middle East, according to new data from the British Retail Consortium (BRC).

Figures from BRC-Sensormatic showed total UK footfall fell 11 percent year-on-year in the four weeks to May 2, reversing the 2.4 percent increase recorded in March.

High streets saw footfall decline by 9.2 percent, retail parks recorded a 9 percent drop, and shopping centre visits also fell 10 percent. The BRC said all UK regions reported declines, with Northern Ireland seeing the sharpest fall at 14 percent.

The organisation noted that Easter timing distorted year-on-year comparisons, as the holiday fell in March this year and in April last year. However, when March and April figures are combined to smooth the Easter impact, total UK footfall was still down 3.9 percent.

Commenting on the data, BRC chief executive, Helen Dickinson, said: "The ongoing conflict in the Middle East pushed consumer confidence to new lows, prompting consumers to make fewer trips to the shops. While footfall declined in every city, London proved reasonably resilient during the tube strikes, as people adapted, finding alternative routes into the capital."

She added that retailers are now hoping warmer weather and upcoming sporting events will help support store traffic in the months ahead, though warned that inflation concerns could continue to impact consumer spending.