UK retail footfall rebounds in February, driven by seasonal events

New data from MRI Software shows UK retail footfall rebounded strongly in February, with visits rising month-on-month as shoppers returned after the typical January slowdown.

According to the company’s latest analysis, footfall across all UK retail destinations increased 9.4 percent compared with January 2026. The rise marks a clear recovery following the quieter start to the year and was stronger than the same period last year, when storms and travel disruption likely dampened activity.

Despite the monthly improvement, footfall remained slightly below last year’s levels. Overall visits were down 1.3 percent year-on-year, suggesting that while shoppers are returning to physical retail, trips are becoming more targeted and concentrated around specific occasions.

MRI said the divide between weekday and weekend activity continues to widen. Weekend visits increased 1.9 percent YoY, while weekday footfall declined 2.7 percent, reflecting the ongoing impact of hybrid working patterns on midweek retail activity. As a result, weekends remain the primary driver of physical store visits, often linked to leisure, socialising and more deliberate shopping trips.

Retail parks again emerged as the strongest performing destination type. They were the only retail format to record YoY growth, with visits rising 0.5 percent compared with February 2025. MRI attributed this resilience to their convenience-led offer, including easy access and free parking, which continues to appeal to shoppers looking to combine errands into a single trip.

Weather conditions also influenced performance during the month. In the first week of February, heavy rain contributed to a 3.9 percent week-on-week decline in high street footfall. Retail parks, however, recorded a 1.4 percent increase during the same period, highlighting their ability to attract shoppers even during poor weather.

Seasonal events played a significant role in driving visits. In the lead-up to the February half-term break, high street footfall rose 9.4 percent WoW as consumers prepared for both the school holiday and Valentine's Day. High streets saw particularly strong activity on Valentine’s Day itself, with visits rising 18.4 percent WoW and 23.9 percent YoY.

The half-term holiday also supported regional destinations. Historic towns and Central London both recorded increases in footfall during the school break, rising 8.9 percent and 7.9 percent WoW respectively as families took day trips. Wales stood out in particular, with visits increasing 11.4 percent WoW and 9.9 percent YoY.

Although activity slowed slightly once schools returned, consumer demand remained visible towards the end of the month. MRI reported an 11.7 percent WoW rebound in footfall across all retail destinations on the final Saturday of February, which coincided with the payday weekend.

Looking ahead, retailers are preparing for further occasion-led surges in store visits. Mother's Day in March and Easter in April are both expected to drive increased footfall, with Easter traditionally representing one of the most significant retail periods outside of Christmas.

At the same time, retailers are navigating a more uncertain economic backdrop. Escalating tensions linked to the Middle East conflict have raised concerns about potential impacts on consumer confidence and travel-related retail sectors.

For now, data suggests that physical retail remains resilient, but shopping patterns are shifting. Visits are increasingly shaped by specific occasions, weekends and destinations that offer convenience. For retailers and landlords, the challenge is less about attracting footfall overall and more about understanding when and why consumers choose to visit.