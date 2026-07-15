UK retail sales rise in June boosted by online activity

UK retail sales grew 1.9 percent year-on-year in June, as strong online demand helped offset weaker in-store performance during the month’s record-breaking heatwave, according to the latest BRC-KPMG Retail Sales Monitor.

Online non-food sales rose 5.1 percent, outpacing overall retail growth and pushing online penetration to 39 percent of all non-food purchases, reflecting the highest level recorded so far this year.

Clothing and footwear sales remained flat online compared with May, yet growth stayed below June 2025 levels.

In contrast, overall in-store non-food sales fell 1.1 percent, as high temperatures discouraged shopping trips.

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium (BRC), said: “Retail sales maintained momentum despite June’s heatwave. While in-store sales were stifled by soaring temperatures, the proportion of sales online was the highest of 2026, bolstered by well-timed promotions.”

Linda Ellett, UK head of consumer, retail and leisure at KPMG, said demand for cooling products, alongside the men’s football World Cup, supported sales of home electricals, food and drink, while clothing sales also improved ahead of the summer holiday season.