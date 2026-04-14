UK retail sales rise in March, fashion and footwear lag behind

British Retail Consortium (BRC) has reported a rise in UK retail sales for March, though fashion and textile categories continued to lag behind broader growth.

Total retail sales increased 3.6 percent year on year in the five weeks to 4 April, supported largely by stronger food performance. Non-food sales, however, rose just 0.9 percent, remaining below the 12-month average and highlighting ongoing caution in discretionary spending.

Within this, clothing and footwear remained among the weakest-performing categories, reflecting subdued demand despite seasonal events and promotional activity.

In-store non-food sales showed some improvement, rising 1.4 percent compared to a decline last year. Online non-food sales, however, were largely flat, increasing just 0.1 percent, while online penetration edged down slightly to 37.6 percent.

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the BRC, said: “An early Easter provided a much-needed boost to food sales as families came together over the long weekend.

"Non-food performance was more uneven: demand was robust for computers, toys, and homeware, but clothing and footwear continued to struggle. The disruption to international travel caused by the Middle East conflict also hit sales of travel-related goods."

KPMG’s Linda Ellett added that non-food growth remains weak, as shoppers continue to prioritise essential spending amid ongoing economic uncertainty.

She added: "While margins remain under pressure on a number of fronts, retailers need to continue to focus on their month-to-month pricing and promotions, their supply chain resilience and delivering the technological transformation needed to set the foundations for growth.”