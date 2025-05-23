UK: Retail sales welcome uptick in April, but clothing stores take hit

Retail sales volumes in April rose 1.2 percent, according to new data by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), driven by a late Easter and warmer spring weather throughout the month.

The increase followed a more marginal uptick of 0.1 percent in the month prior, and aided in an increase of 1.8 percent for sales volumes in the three months to April.

In a statement to FashionUnited, Erin Brookes, European retail and consumer lead at Alvarez & Marsal, said: “This uptick, combined with more positive consumer confidence figures, could be an indication that the strong start to the year is set to continue.”

While most retail categories did enjoy the boost, textile clothing and footwear stores were less successful, reporting an almost 2 percent decrease in sales. The category also took a slight hit online, where sales fell 1 percent.

Looking ahead on a broader perspective, Brookes said: “Retailers will be hoping that this positive momentum holds in the face of a challenging environment. The sector has been the main target of a wave of cyberattacks on major brands like Marks & Spencer and Harrods, and retailers are still calibrating the potential impact of US tariffs on their businesses, although the new UK-EU deal is a positive development.

“Sustaining this growth will depend on retailers’ ability to manage disruption, protect supply chain resilience and find new ways to unlock discretionary spending through clear value propositions, particularly around summer travel, leisure and seasonal purchases.”