UK retail set for 8 percent rise in footfall over Jubilee Weekend

UK retailers are set for a boost in footfall as Brits enjoy a four-day weekend to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, according to new data.

Total footfall across retail destinations is expected to increase by 8 percent over the upcoming bank holiday weekend, according to retail insights company Springboard.

High streets are forecast to see the biggest jump in footfall, with an increase of 10 percent, followed by shopping centres and retail parks with increases of 7 percent and 4 percent, respectively.

Springboard’s data also revealed that footfall last week in the build up to the Jubilee rose by 2.3 percent across UK retail destinations from the week before, with increases that were broadly similar in all three key destination types.

Last week, separate data forecast that London’s iconic West End will generate 80 million pounds in sales during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

According to research from New West End Company (NWEC), which represents 600 businesses across Bond Street, Oxford Street, Regent Street, and Mayfair, an estimated 2.8 million domestic and international visitors will head to the iconic shopping district during the bank holiday weekend.