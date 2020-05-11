UK retail suffers “greatest ever” footfall decline

With the government mandate for the public to stay home and non-essential retailers and businesses to close due to the Covid-19 pandemic it is no surprise that retail suffered its “greatest ever” decline in footfall in the four weeks from April 5 to May 2, 2020.

Springboard’s latest monthly footfall monitor revealed a “decline of unprecedented magnitude” in April, as the number of people at retail sites fell by 80.1 percent as the nation obeys lockdown. The drop in footfall was nearly double that in March, when it fell by 41.3 percent.

Retail parks fared best, with a 68.1 percent drop in footfall, due to the presence of essential food stores, however, footfall in high streets declined by 83.3 percent and by 84.8 percent in shopping centres.

Despite the lockdown restrictions, footfall strengthened slightly in the second half of the month, stated Springboard, moving from an average of decline of 81.4 percent in the first two weeks to a 77.4 percent drop in weeks three and four.

Footfall has also shifted away from large towns and cities to smaller more local centres, with the 20 high streets with the most modest drops in footfall in April, each less than 60 percent, are all small centres, such as Harold Hill, Prescot, Kenilworth and Dudley.

In contrast, the 20 high streets with the greatest drops in footfall, which average a decline of 89.7 percent, comprise major city centres and large towns that include Liverpool, Manchester, Nottingham, Bristol and London.

Springboard marketing and insights director, Diane Wehrle, said in a statement: “This unprecedented drop in customer activity, which is of a magnitude never seen before, was universal across all three destination types - high streets, shopping centres and retail parks.

“Whilst this is somewhat inevitable given the closure of all but essential stores, it is perhaps indicative of consumers getting into a new rhythm around shopping and working from home. Additionally, the overriding focus on safe shopping and the greater emphasis on community that has come to the fore means that trips to larger towns and cities have been curtailed. Indeed, it is the first evidence available that suggests how consumers may respond to easing of restrictions.”

The data also suggested that the path of recovery for retail may be led by smaller high streets, which Springboard said could “offer both safety and community benefits”. As for larger destinations, the emphasis on safety suggests that those environments that have the capability to control shopper numbers, such as retail parks and shopping centres, will be the next phase of recovery, followed by large towns and cities which inevitably face issues around pedestrian congestion.

Wehrle, added: “In contrast to pre-Coronavirus days when small high streets were facing an increasing struggle to attract shoppers, the path of recovery for retail may well be led by smaller high streets which can offer both safety and community benefits.

"Given the prevailing concern for the safety of both customers and staff post lockdown, it is clear that tracking the level of occupancy, and being seen to do so, will be key in ensuring retail destinations can deliver environments that returning shoppers will feel comfortable in visiting.”

