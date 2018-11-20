UK retailer Peacocks joins war on plastic with biodegradable bags

Peacocks has become the latest UK retailer to switch out its plastic bags for eco-friendly biodegradable ones. The retailer is rolling out its new ‘eco-bags’ this month across its 500 stores.

“Peacocks are thrilled to announce plans to switch to completely biodegradable bags across all of their stores with the scheme commencing in November 2018,” the retailer said in a statement. “The label is proud to become the first affordable high street fashion chain to provide customers with these type of bags.”

Leighton Humphreys, Finance Director at Peacocks, added: “we are delighted to be rolling out bio-degradable bags across all of our stores as part of a wider overall strategy of reducing our environmental footprint whilst continuing to offer our customers amazing quality and value.”

Peacocks also announced that they are looking to extend their environmentally conscious packaging efforts to their online orders in the near future.