UK's first Levi's Women store to open at Bluewater

London property developer Landsec has announced that Kent’s Bluewater shopping centre will welcome the UK’s first Levi’s Women store. The 1,900 square foot women-specific store is only the second of its kind globally, with the other in Nice, France.

The news comes along with the wider announcement that Bluewater will welcome 29,500 square feet of new openings and upsizes, including the introduction of six new brands - including Levi’s, Happy Socks and Penhaligon’s. Bluewater’s JD Sports store will be doubling its size from 9,500 square feet to 19,000 square feet and is set to reopen on 14 December.

Robert Hardie, Portfolio Director, Landsec, commented: “The scale and diversity of recent high-quality lettings at Bluewater is testament to the quality of the existing offer at the scheme and to Landsec’s ability and skill in driving a relevant consumer base through brands’ doors.”

The news comes just three weeks after Landsec announced 69,200 square feet of lettings at Westgate, Oxford.