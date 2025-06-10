UK sheds 93,000 retail jobs in a year

Retail jobs have continued to fall over the year as the “rising tide of employment costs” hit the industry.

According to the latest figures by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), there were 2.76 million retail jobs in March 2025, 93,000 fewer than at the same point last year. When compared to 2015, this figure was 364,000 less than data reported at the time.

On a four-quarter average, full time jobs dropped 117,000 compared to a decade ago, at 1.3 million. Part-time jobs amounted to 1.5 million, down 246,000 over the same period.

Responding to the latest data, Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium (BRC), said more retail jobs had been lost “in a decade than exist across the whole of the fishing, car manufacture and steel-making industries combined”, which “appears to go unnoticed by the government”.

In the BRC’s 2025 Retail Jobs Report, it was noted that the cost of employing people for full-time, entry-level roles has risen by 10 percent, while the cost for part-time roles has increased 13 percent.

Dickinson said: “This matters: retail jobs are a vital part of the local economy right across the country.

“From young people taking their first step into the world of work, to parents and carers returning to the workforce around other commitments, retail has flexible and local roles for everyone. When we take retail jobs away, we do a disservice to the local communities that rely on them.”

The BRC is thus calling on the government to ensure the Employment Rights Bill “tackles unscrupulous employers without hampering employment opportunities offered by responsible businesses”.

Dickinson added: “This will help the industry provide routes back into work for those who need it - a win-win for employees, employers, and the wider economy.”