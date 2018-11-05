UK shop prices fall again in lead-up to Christmas

After several months of steady rising it looks like shop prices have taken a dive in October as shoppers feel the squeeze. New figures by the BRC-Nielsen Shop Price Index reveal that prices fell by 0.2 percent year-on-year.

The deflation of non-food items has accelerated to 1.1 percent in October from 0.9 percent in September as retailers continue to keep their prices low to accommodate for poor customer spending.

Commenting on the figures in a statement, Helen Dickinson, BRC chief executive, said: “As we approach the Christmas period, retailers are facing stiff competition; driving down the prices of many goods including clothing and electricals. This comes at a particularly difficult time, with lower consumer demand, a weak pound and rising public policy costs all putting pressure on retail margins.”

Photo credit: Pexels, Artem Bali