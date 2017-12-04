UK shoppers embrace Black Friday Fashion sales

Black Friday may not have caused quite the impact on the high street as it did a few years ago, but UK shoppers were still keen on grabbing a deal when it came to fashion as WGSN Barometer data revealed a surge in both retailers and shoppers joining in on the sales holiday.

Numbers for both consumer sales as well as sales offerings increased over Black Friday, as 47 percent of all womenswear was reduced in price this holiday season compared to 39.7 percent last year. This surge in discount fashion was strengthened by consumer demand for bargains, as retailers sought to use the sales period to shift excess stock. Womenswear out-of-stocks increasing 3.6 percent year on year, as fashion retailers such as Levi’s, H&M and Asos all offered steep discounts on their products.

Next was highlighted as this year’s most high profile addition to the Black Friday discounting list, even though its approach to the sales period was more cautious than its peers. Next discounted less than 10 percent of its overall assortment - a small fraction compared to its rivals House of Fraser and Debenhams which discounted 78.6 percent and 77.7 percent respectively. “What started in the US in the 1950s as a way to kick off the festive season has now become a cross-borders phenomenon, and there’s a lot of potential for the high street to make the most of the sales period,” commented Nivindya Sharma, senior editor, WGSN.

“As the discounting landscape becomes ever more crowded, retailers must become savvier with their discounting strategies to cut through to overwhelmed shoppers and Black Friday rejectors.” Younger shoppers, between 16 and 34 years old were shown to have a much higher preference towards shopping on Black Friday and Cyber Monday than their older peers. Unsurprisingly, fashion retailers are capitalising on this spend propensity, with many including Oasis, Karen Millen and Whistles offering blanket discounts on almost all products.

“With Black Friday discounts starting earlier in the week and more retailers jumping on the bandwagon, shoppers are getting more demanding, and retailers will have to work harder to capture their attention. Offering a more curated Black Friday experience – through personalised gift lists, discounts on items saved in virtual shopping baskets, and tailored discount recommendations based on past purchases – will help retailers stand out in 2018”.

Photo: Pixabay