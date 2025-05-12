UK shoppers prefer to shop in-store to buy fashion

UK consumers are returning to the high street as new research commissioned by London retail and leisure destination, Battersea Power Station, reveals that nearly half of UK shoppers (45 percent) prefer to shop in-store rather than online (30 percent).

The research reveals the significant shift back to physical retail is driven by the joy of trying different styles and sizes (38 percent) and the convenience of visiting multiple shops in one location (30 percent).

The data also shows that two-thirds of shoppers living in the UK use fashion to feel confident and empowered, rather than follow the latest trends, and one-third add that they find their greatest style inspiration when shopping in-store.

However, 47 percent of 25- to 34-year-olds believe shopping destinations need to offer in-store experiences to attract visitors who typically shop online.

In addition, the research also uncovered a deeper emotional issue, as 47 percent of British consumers, rising to 56 percent for women, find looking at themselves in the mirror while trying on clothes a difficult experience.

Reformation at Battersea Power Station Credits: Battersea Power Station

In response to these insights, the Battersea Power Station, which houses 150 shops, bars, and restaurants in and around the Grade II listed building, is hosting a series of events from May 12 to 31 as part of its Radiant Reflections campaign, celebrating personal style and encouraging shoppers to celebrate their reflections.

The Power Station is looking to put “joy, confidence, and body positivity back into shopping” with events, such as a workshop with energy healer and author of The Fashion Oracle, Nieve Tierney, a VIP event at Jigsaw with fashion stylist and colour experts, Manina and Rachel from Red Leopard, styling sessions at British menswear brand Hackett and sustainable women’s clothing brand Reformation.

Kate Boothman-Meier, head of communications and marketing at Battersea Power Station Development Company, said in a statement: “As the research shows, consumers are moving away from online shopping and returning to shopping in person. We’re proud to be creating a destination where retail goes beyond transactions - it’s about atmosphere, engagement, and ultimately the visitor journey leading to a positive shopping experience.

“From exciting new concept stores to innovative in-store services, the brands at Battersea Power Station are always looking for ways to elevate our visitors overall experience at the riverside neighbourhood. ‘Radiant Reflections’ is our way of celebrating individuality, supporting confidence, and reminding people that shopping should be joyful.”