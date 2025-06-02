UK: Shopping centres and coastal towns bolster weekly footfall

UK retail footfall rose 7 percent week-on-week from May 25 to 31, reflecting an increase in holidaymakers drawn out by the warm weather. According to data from MRI Software, shopping centres bolstered figures, reporting a 12 percent increase in footfall.

This was followed by a 5.6 percent and 4.5 percent uptick among high streets and retail parks, respectively. The data platform said smaller shopping centres drove much of the activity, welcoming an 8.5 percent increase in footfall, compared to 8.4 percent at larger locations.

In terms of geographies, coastal towns posted the strongest increase, with footfall up 15.9 percent. This was followed by a 12.2 percent uptick in historic towns and a 10.3 percent in regional cities outside of London.

The South West was the most active region, reporting an 11.5 percent increase in footfall. East of England welcomed a 9.9 percent uptick, while the North and Yorkshire saw an 8.1 percent increase.

Despite WoW figures reflecting positivity, compared to annual levels, footfall remained marginally lower by -0.9 percent. The drop was sharpest among retail parks, at -1.2 percent, and high streets, at -1.1 percent. Shopping centre footfall was almost flat, at -0.3 percent.