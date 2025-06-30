UK: Soaring temperatures influence climb in weekly footfall

Soaring temperatures helped boost footfall across all UK retail destinations during the week from June 22 to 28. Throughout the country, footfall was up 1.5 percent compared to the week prior, largely driven by a 3 percent increase in shopping centre activity, according to MRI Software.

This was followed by a 1.7 percent uptick in footfall at retail parks, which came ahead of a more marginal increase of 0.6 percent at high streets. While the beginning of the week was noticeably quiet, things picked up on Friday, when shopping centres saw a 7.1 percent boost in footfall, likely triggered by warm weather and payday.

Central London welcomed a 4.7 percent uptick in footfall, boosted by events and exhibitions, while regional cities outside of the capital saw activity rise 2 percent. This contrasted figures at coastal towns, which reported a drop of 1.9 percent in footfall, on the back of a surge in visitors in the weeks prior.

While weekly data remained positive, footfall levels came below those recorded in 2024. Compared to last year, high street activity fell 2.4 percent, while retail parks and shopping centers experienced declines of 0.7 and 0.8 percent, respectively.

Looking ahead, MRI suggested that retailers lean into the increase of sport and music events over the coming period, maximising on the anticipated elevation of footfall levels across towns and cities.