UK social distancing rules to ease from 4 July

Boris Johnson has announced that from 4 July the two metre social distancing rule will be relaxed to “one metre plus” in England as the country continues to cautiously reopen.

He added that “where it is possible to keep two metres apart, people should.”

All non-essential stores in the UK have been able to reopen since 15 June.

On 2 July, a number of other places will be able to reopen, including restaurants, pubs and hairdressers.

The announcement comes following warnings from businesses that they risk collapse if the government doesn’t ease measures.

“We can now go further and safely ease the lockdown in England,” Johnson said. “At every stage, caution will remain our watch word. Each step will be conditional and reversible.”

The government said it will publish data backing up the decision to ease social distancing measures later this week.