UK tech retailer Soda Says expands to American market

Consumer tech retailer Soda Says, a UK-based company specializing in accessories across wellness and lifestyle categories, has just made its was to the U.S. market.

Founded by Grace Gould in 2017, Soda Says has an agenda to make tech more accessible, with a mission statement “to curate tech products that makes sense for the world we live in, not some Silicon bubble.” The brand’s name, Soda, stands for School of the Digital Age. Its product offerings range from everyday items like fashionable headphones to more niche tech accessories such as digital fitness aids that pair with a smartphones and a technology-driven home garden planter item.

Soda Says has partnered with Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom to launch in the U.S. According to WWD, this expansion is part of the retailers plan to reposition itself as a fashion lifestyle brand. Soda Says products are now available in the Neiman Marcus flagship in Dallas, as well as the department store’s ecommerce site. Later on this month, Soda Says will be available in ten Pop-In at Nordstrom spots within the U.S. and Canada.

"Our mission is to serve up a collection of smartly designed products that save you time and enhance your life, and we're thrilled to now be doing so in the U.S. and Canada,” Gould said in a press release.