UK: Weather drives footfall to coastal towns as activity drops elsewhere

Retail footfall dropped across all UK retail destinations last week – June 15 to 21 – at a rate of -0.1 percent compared to the week prior, according to MRI Software. The largest decline was seen at shopping centres, where footfall fell -1.5 percent. This was followed by a -1.3 percent dip at retail parks. In contrast, high streets welcomed a solid 1.2 percent uptick in visitor levels.

Most activity was recorded at coastal towns, where a significant 11.4 percent week-on-week rise in footfall reflected visitors making most of the heatwave seen in parts of the country. Historic towns also continued an upward trend, seeing footfall increase 1.8 percent. Things were less optimistic in Central London, however, where a decline of -2 percent was reported.

“As weather patterns are ever changing and discretionary spending remains under pressures, it’s important for retail leaders to keep a close eye on these changes – the climate, consumer intent, as well as calendar events that occur one year but not the next,” MRI Software noted.

There were less promising shifts in year-on-year figures. Annual trends were lower for high streets, where footfall fell -1.8 percent compared to the same week last year, while shopping centres recorded a -1 percent decline. Retail parks, however, saw activity increase 2.2 percent.