UK weekly retail footfall drops 1.2 percent

UK footfall across all retail destinations dropped by 1.2 percent last week from the week before, with high streets suffering the worst decline.

The latest figures from Springboard reveal footfall dropped 3 percent last week across high streets and 0.1 percent in shopping centres - retail parks were up 1.3 percent.

Those figures brought the annual decline in footfall across the UK to -32.9 percent last week, with the largest drops experienced in the devolved nations - -40.3 percent in Wales, -40.1 percent in Northern Ireland, -38.2 percent in Scotland, and -32.1 percent in England.

Diane Wehrle, insights director at Springboard, said in a statement: “The range of additional restrictions that came into effect at the end of last week have not yet had a noticeable impact on footfall in retail destinations generally across the UK.

“However, with the exception of Wales which entered a fire break for 17 days, retail stores are continuing to trade which together with the fact that the restrictions commenced on Saturday - the last day of the week period - mitigated the impact on the week as a whole.”