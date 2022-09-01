Under Armour to open new store in Liverpool

Sportswear brand Under Armour is the latest to sign a deal with Grosvenor which will see it open a new store at the retail operator’s Liverpool One site.

The 3,000 square foot space is set to open later this year and will stock the brand’s performance sports apparel, footwear and accessories.

According to a release, the location will be home to a range of innovative products and experiences designed to enhance customer performance both in sports and day-to-day life.

“We are delighted to welcome leading sports apparel brand Under Armour, solidifying our strong market position,” said Rob Deacon, senior asset manager of Grosvenor.

Deacon continued: “At Liverpool One we are continually evolving our line-up for consumers, delivering an increasing number of firsts amongst retailers and operators, as well as holistic experience-led offerings. We are confident that Under Armour will flourish at Liverpool One in this next exciting step in their brand journey.”

The signing follows a number of recent announcements for the retail park, including the opening of footwear retailers Russell and Bromley and Kick Game, as well as Bershka.