Understanding ‘motional disconnect’ to build customer loyalty

As fashion trends become increasingly synonymous with planned obsolescence and lose their commercial impact, deciphering buyer psychology is a strategic imperative. A recent study by second-hand fashion platform Vestiaire Collective, in partnership with consultancy WRÅD, explores the universal feeling of ‘having nothing to wear.’ It highlights a central phenomenon: emotional disconnect.

What is ‘emotional disconnect’?

According to the study, for 90 percent of respondents, the feeling of ‘having nothing to wear’ triggers a new purchase, even when their wardrobes are already full. Consumers underestimate their wardrobe volume by 40 percent. This feeling of 'lacking clothes' affects 84 percent of respondents, a rate that peaks at 94 percent among Gen Z.

The root of this unpleasant sensation is ‘emotional disconnect.’ This is the feeling that clothes no longer reflect the wearer's current identity and seem “disconnected from our emotional state,” as explained in the study conducted by Vestiaire Collective and shared with FashionUnited.

The triggers are deeply linked to a consumer's personal life. Among the 86.5 percent of respondents citing emotional or identity-related reasons are:

Body image concerns for 39 percent of them.

Self-doubt for 22 percent of respondents.

Insecurity as mentioned by 22 percent.

Second-hand fashion, a real solution?

According to the study, integrating circular models like second-hand fashion seems to alter this frustrating relationship. The audit data shows that users of the Vestiaire Collective platform experience a 23 percent decrease in their weekly feeling of lacking items. Conversely, this frustration increases by 50 percent among consumers who never use such services. Those who practice thoughtful and sustainable purchasing report being 25 percent more satisfied with their wardrobes.

While the figures from Vestiaire Collective suggest that thoughtful purchasing on its platform can break the cycle of frustration, academic studies on addiction to second-hand apps paint a more nuanced picture. Interviewed by FashionUnited in August 2025, a French researcher confirmed the risks of addiction to these platforms. This addiction can also lead to overconsumption.

‘Restoring awareness of real value’

For Matteo Ward, co-founder and chief executive officer of WRÅD, the ambition is to “restore awareness of the real value of what we buy and store in our wardrobes”. This is a dynamic that the lifestyle and fashion market must integrate to retain a customer base increasingly prone to emotional exhaustion from hyper-choice.

Three pillars for your sales teams

Defuse the palliative purchase reflex: Train your advisors to identify the ‘nothing to wear’ feeling as an identity-related frustration, not a material one. The objective is to reassure the customer about their body shape, cited by 39 percent of respondents, to encourage a lasting, cherished purchase rather than a compensatory one.

Emphasise versatility over novelty: Encourage your teams to suggest pairings with pieces the customer already owns. Since consumers forget 25 percent of their wardrobe, the salesperson's role is to reactivate the value of existing items through a new centrepiece.

Adopt the ‘Think First, Buy Second’ narrative: By encouraging the customer to reflect, you highlight the true value and stylistic longevity of your pieces.