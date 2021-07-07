Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield rebranding six European shopping centres

Shopping centre owners Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has confirmed that it is rebranding six of its centres across Europe as Westfield.

The centres in Spain, Germany, France and Austria will rebrand in September as part of the group’s plan to have a globally recognised network of flagship shopping centres in the US, UK and Europe.

The new Westfield centres will include La Part-Dieu in Lyon, France; La Maquinista and Glories in Barcelona, Spain; Donau Zentrum and Shopping City Süd in Vienna, Austria and CentrO in Oberhausen, Germany.

This follows the successful opening in March 2021 of the brand new Westfield Mall of the Netherlands, the first Westfield branded centre and largest retail, leisure, and entertainment destination of its kind for that country.

The company also operates Westfield shopping centres in Stratford and Shepherd’s Bush in London, as well as in the Czech Republic, Poland, and Sweden.

Jean-Marie Tritant, chief executive of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, said in a statement: “Our portfolio of Westfield destinations in major cities offers global and emerging brands a unique platform that harnesses both physical space and the audience of consumers at our properties.

“These amazing European assets, with their strong heritage, community contribution and enhanced offer in terms of unique retail, customer service, dynamic events, and opportunity for brand partnerships, are primed to evolve further under the Westfield banner.”