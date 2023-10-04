Uniform Standard to launch pop-up sneaker showroom

Uniform Standard, the East London-based minimalist premium leather sneaker brand, is opening its first pop-up showroom, where customers can discover the brand and meet the co-founders.

The phygital pop-up sneaker showroom will be located at No.2 Marshall Street, Soho in London, and will be open for eight weeks from October 23 as the brand looks to appeal to a wider audience.

It will showcase Uniform Standard’s entire Sneaker Series, allowing customers to try on their perfect size. They will also be able to purchase sneakers, which will be delivered directly to their home or workplace.

The pop-up will also present its full collection of men’s and women’s apparel and accessories and a limited-edition collection of sneaker colours exclusive to Marshall Street.

The design of the showroom will reflect the brand’s pared-back aesthetic with custom-made modular furniture fabricated from recyclable materials that are designed to be reused and repurposed.

Launched in 2018, Uniform Standard is known for its minimalist sneakers, made in limited numbers, which are designed in London and handcrafted in Portugal using premium full-grain Italian leathers certified by the Leather Working Group.