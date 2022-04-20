Uniqlo and Theory unveils joint store in London

Fast Retailing Company will open the doors to its first joint retail store featuring Uniqlo and Theory in the same location in the UK and across Europe on April 21.

The 20,450 square foot store located at 101-113 Regent Street is being described as Uniqlo’s “most significant store to date” and reinforces the company’s commitment to the UK high street. Spanning across three floors, Uniqlo’s store will cover all three floors, while Theory will be housed on the ground floor with its own entrance.

Image: Fast Retailing Company; Theory

As the store is situated in a 19th Century Grade 2 Listed building, Uniqlo has stressed the historic detailing of the building, such as the Grade 1 listed dome space on the lower ground floor. This used to house a Barber Shop in the 1920s and is now home to a display for the Uniqlo Masterpiece collection, whilst retaining the Barber Shop’s original Art Deco features.

Image: Fast Retailing Company; Uniqlo

While Theory has worked with architectural studio Sybarite to create a sculpted and curvaceous space from natural materials including cork and organic clay.

Image: Fast Retailing Company; Theory

Fast Retailing unveils Uniqlo and Theory store on Regent Street

Image: Fast Retailing Company; Uniqlo

Uniqlo Regent Street also has a sustainable focus, with the brand’s first repair studio in partnership with East London repair shop, Studio Masachuka. The studio will offer both "simple and elevated" repair services based on the Japanese Sashiko stitching technique. This very old tradition encourages customers to mend, embellish and upcycle clothes for longevity. Essential accessories will also be available for customers to try to repeat these techniques at home, including Shozaburo scissors and Misuya Bari needles from Kyoto and Sachiko threads.

The store will also house repair and recycle bins for consumers to contribute to the Re-Uniqlo circular programme and donate to the UN Refugee Agency, UNHCR, as part of the brand’s long-standing partnership and an upcycling project with local students at Central St Martins.

Image: Fast Retailing Company; Uniqlo

“Regent Street holds a special significance for Uniqlo as it was the location of one of the first stores that we opened outside of our home market in Japan, 20 years ag0,” said Taku Morikawa, chief executive of Uniqlo Europe. “The store was designed to reflect the Spirit of London and aims to make our LifeWear offering more accessible and sustainable for our loyal customers who have supported us in the UK for these past 20 years.”

The Uniqlo and Theory store on Regent Street will open its doors on April 21.

Image: Fast Retailing Company; Uniqlo

Image: Fast Retailing Company; Uniqlo

Image: Fast Retailing Company; Uniqlo, Theory

Image: Fast Retailing Company; Uniqlo

Image: Fast Retailing Company; Uniqlo

Image: Fast Retailing Company; Theory