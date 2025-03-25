Uniqlo continues regional UK expansion

Japanese fashion retailer Uniqlo, part of the retail group Fast Retailing, is continuing to strategically expand its presence across the UK, with three new stores set to open in Liverpool, Birmingham and Glasgow.

The move follows recent successful new store openings in Edinburgh and London and will bring the total Uniqlo store count to 23 by the end of 2025.

The first opening will be in Liverpool, where Uniqlo has secured a unit on Paradise Street within the Liverpool One complex. The spacious store will open on April 24 and feature Uniqlo's UTme customisable T-shirt station and a dedicated Re.Uniqlo Studio, offering repair and recycling services for pre-loved Uniqlo garments.

The retailer will also be collaborating with local partners for the opening, including activity with women's health and empowerment organisation Girls On The Go, which will be hosting Uniqlo run clubs in the lead-up to the opening, with additional local partners to be announced.

The Liverpool opening will be followed up with Birmingham and Glasgow in the autumn.

Uniqlo to open in Liverpool, Glasgow and Birmingham

Glasgow will mark the retailer’s second store in Scotland, following the opening of its Edinburgh flagship on Princes Street in April 2024. The new 12,900 square foot store will be located on Glasgow’s popular Argyle Street and will span across three floors.

Rending Uniqlo Bullring store opening in autumn 2025 Credits: Uniqlo

In Birmingham, Uniqlo has secured a unit within the Bullring shopping centre on New Street. The 11,840-square-foot store, its first-ever in the Midlands, will also span three floors.

Both new stores will feature the brand's LifeWear range across womenswear, menswear and kidswear.

Alessandro Dudech, chief operating officer of Uniqlo UK, said in a statement: “Uniqlo continues to invest in the UK retail landscape, growing our store footprint and e-commerce across the nation.

“With this strategic next step, Uniqlo will open its doors to the locals who live in and around Glasgow and Birmingham as well as the thousands of visitors to the cities. We are excited to offer LifeWear - clothing designed to last, born from the Japanese values of quality, simplicity and functionality to more customers.”