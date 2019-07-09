Uniqlo joins line-up at Intu Watford

Japanese fashion retailer Uniqlo continues to expand its UK footprint with the announcement it will be opening a new store at Intu Watford.

Uniqlo will be joining the likes of Hugo Boss, Zara, H&M and Hollister, who have already taken space at the shopping destination’s 180 million pound, 400,000-square-foot extension.

The new two-story space will be Uniqlo’s fourth store outside of London as it continues its expansion across the UK.

“Our investment in Watford has been focused on building the best mix of brands for Watford’s wide and affluent catchment population,” Rebecca Ryman, regional managing director at Intu, said in a statement.

She continued: “Intu Watford is now home to some of the biggest and most popular retailers in the world, including H&M, Zara and Uniqlo, and an excellent line-up of restaurants and leisure operators, creating a thriving day and night out destination for the centre’s rapidly growing footfall.”

The news comes in the same week that the fashion giant announced it would be opening a 15,000-square-foot store at Angel Central in Islington following the shopping centre’s 11 million pound refurbishment.