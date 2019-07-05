Uniqlo to open store at Angel Central in Islington

Japanese fashion giant Uniqlo has signed as the anchor tenant for the proposed new development at Angel Central in Islington.

The new 15,500 square foot store spanning two floors is set to open in late 2019 and comes as part of Angel Central’s 11 million pound transformation. As part of the redevelopment, a bespoke unit was created specifically for Uniqlo covering 5,300 square feet on the ground floor and 10,200 square feet at basement level.

Commenting on the signing in a statement, CEO at Uniqlo EU, Take Morikawa, said: “It’s a privilege to be opening at North London’s most popular retail and leisure destination, with such a strong footfall and an exciting refurbishment, Angel Central is a very attractive location. We look forward to launching our new store and offering new and existing customers our LifeWear range.”

Head of asset management UK at CBRE Global Investors, Laura Wilson-Brown, added: “Uniqlo has firmly established itself as a leader in the retail marketplace and they will be a very popular addition to the scheme for our customers and the local community. We look forward to continuing to welcome other dynamic retail, restaurant and leisure tenants, alongside Uniqlo, to a revitalised Angel Central.”

In 2018 CBRE Global Investors put a 11 million pound investment into transforming the basement of Angel Central from the existing carpark into new retail and leisure space. The 170,000 square foot shopping destination has an annual footfall of 10 million visitors.