Uniqlo launches clothing repair and remaking offer in London store

Uniqlo has opened a dedicated area for repairing and remaking used clothing in its London Regent Street store.

The initiative, entitled Re:Uniqlo Studio, aims to keep Uniqlo items in circulation for a longer lifespan, with alterations and tailoring services available alongside further customisation options, such as resizing, mending and hemming.

Traditional crafts techniques, such as the Japanese Sashiko, will also be on offer, as well as essential accessories for customers to try the methods at home. The offer comes as part of a collaboration with London-based Studio Masachuka and pattern designer Zeena Shah.

Customers will further be able to donate worn clothing via the Re:Uniqlo Recycle bins on the lower ground floor of the store. Garments that can not be reworn will instead contribute to the brand’s circular programme to be used as raw materials for new clothing or energy sources.

Next to its bespoke service, which is also available from homeware and lifestyle products, Uniqlo has set out a showcase for an exclusive range of one-of-a-kind garments that utilise the techniques on offer.