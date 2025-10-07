Uniqlo plots US retail expansion, with 11 new openings in the pipeline for 2026

Japanese apparel retailer Uniqlo is strengthening its retail presence across the United States, as it announces 11 new openings across the nation for spring/summer 2026.

The fashion giant announced that it is “prioritizing purposeful growth in key markets” in the country, with flagship stores set to open in Chicago and San Francisco, and four additional stores in New York City, including locations in Williamsburg, Union Square, World Trade Center, and Bryant Park on 5th Avenue.

Other retail stores will open in Boston, Seattle, Maryland, and Washington, D.C. The announcement comes as Uniqlo plans to celebrate the 20th anniversary of its flagship store in SoHo, New York, the retailer’s first global flagship store to open outside of Japan. The upcoming flagship store openings in Chicago and San Francisco see Uniqlo open its debut flagship stores outside of NYC.

“Celebrating 20 years in New York City is deeply meaningful for us, and 2026 marks an exciting next chapter for Uniqlo in the U.S. These new stores are not only a milestone of our growth, but a way of honoring the customers who welcomed us two decades ago and continue to inspire everything we do,” said Fuminori Adachi, CEO of Uniqlo USA in a statement.

Uniqlo noted in a statement that its retail growth is guided by purpose, with the aim of not just increasing its retail footprint but also improving the quality of each store, which is in line with its LifeWear philosophy. “Our strategy is about thoughtful growth – opening the right stores in the right places – while ensuring every location reflects our customers’ voices and delivers a meaningful, high-quality experience,” added Adachi.

Each new store from Uniqlo is designed to offer customers an elevated experience while building strong ties with the local community. Standard features in Uniqlo stores in the USA include convenient RFID self-checkout stations, on-site alterations, and Re:Uniqlo donation bins. Select stores across the country also offer UTme!, a customizable t-shirt and tote bag service, and Re:Uniqlo Studios, where customers can personalize or repair their favorite pieces through embroidery and mending.

The announcement comes not long after the Japanese apparel giant shared plans to open three new stores in the United Kingdom this fall and early next spring. To date, Uniqlo currently operates more than 2,500 stores worldwide, including 78 stores across the USA.