Uniqlo takes first physical step into Poland with Warsaw pop-up

Uniqlo is set to open a new pop-up store in Warsaw’s Domy Towarowe Wars Sawa Junior this autumn, marking its first physical presence in Poland.

The space will span 800 square metres, covering two floors, and will house a selection of women’s, men’s, kids and baby apparel.

Despite the pop-up being its first physical opening, the company has been retailing its LifeWear range in the market for six years via its European online store.

In a release, CEO of Uniqlo Europe, Taku Morikawa, said: “We are extremely pleased to be able to engage with customers in Poland for the first time in person and explain LifeWear – apparel that is created from our Japanese values of simplicity, quality and longevity.

“The decision to establish a physical presence in this new market builds on our experience of offering customers the latest products via the Uniqlo Europe online store.

“Through our pop-up store, we hope to gain a deeper understanding of the Polish market and use learnings to make long-term plans for the future.”

According to Scott Dwyer, group managing director, retail at Atrium European Real Estate, Wars Sawa Junior is the “perfect place to start a presence in the Polish market”.

Dwyer added that the location is close to the city’s busiest community hubs and popular tourist attractions, with the brand also able to contribute to the destination’s goal of attracting a new generation of customers.