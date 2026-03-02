Uniqlo temporarily closes Covent Garden store

Japanese apparel retailer Uniqlo has temporarily closed its Covent Garden store in London for a major expansion, increasing the shop floor area by 30 percent.

In a statement, Uniqlo said the expansion is being designed to “elevate the customer experience,” and responds directly to “the voice of the customer” by adding more fitting rooms and self-checkout stations to support faster and more flexible ways to shop, while also “maintaining high levels of customer service”.

The expansion will see the shop floor increase from 13,900 to 18,300 square feet, offering a “more spacious, intuitive, and enjoyable environment for shoppers,” including 32 fitting rooms, 21 self-checkout stations, and 7 staffed tills to improve “convenience and flow”.

Alessandro Dudech, chief operating officer at Uniqlo UK, said: “Covent Garden holds a special place in Uniqlo’s UK journey, and this expansion allows us to respond directly to what our customers have told us they want - more space, more accessibility, and an even better shopping experience.

“By growing the shop floor and expanding our offer to include kids and babies, we are ensuring the store continues to meet the needs of our diverse London community while staying true to our LifeWear philosophy.”

The Covent Garden store, which opened in April 2023, will reopen on March 26, 2026.

Uniqlo currently has 23 stores in the UK and has expressed its intentions to continue its expansion further across the country, including an opening in Bristol this spring/summer.