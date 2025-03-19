Uniqlo to open a pop-up in Tate Modern for the gallery’s 25th anniversary

Japanese fashion retailer Uniqlo has been named an official partner for Tate Modern’s 25th anniversary and will host an experiential retail shop in the London gallery this summer.

The Uniqlo Tate Shop will open on May 5 and run to September 16. It will feature popular Uniqlo services, such as the UTme! personalised T-shirt station and embroidery, alongside offering limited-edition Tate UTme! T-shirt collection and select Uniqlo items.

In addition, there will be a summer-long series of activities inspired by the Uniqlo LifeWear philosophy of Art for All and Tate Modern’s arts programme, which will invite audiences into the shop to participate in art-inspired workshops commencing at the ‘Birthday Weekender’.

Koji Yanai, group senior executive officer of Fast Retailing Co., Ltd., which includes Uniqlo, said in a statement: “We are honoured and proud to strengthen our global partnership with Tate Modern during their 25th birthday celebrations. This deep relationship with one of the world's greatest museums is an expression of the Uniqlo LifeWear philosophy of Art For All.

“We look forward to welcoming customers into the first Uniqlo Tate Shop, Art For All, where they can experience an in-store arts program alongside our LifeWear products.”

UTme! Tate collection - Ayoung Kim Credits: Uniqlo

Uniqlo will also be celebrating the gallery’s 25th birthday with a special UTme! Tate collection of T-shirts paying tribute to the iconic international, modern and contemporary artworks featured in the museum’s collection displays over the years. The T-shirts feature iconic works by renowned artists such as Louise Bourgeois’ giant bronze spider Maman and Salvador Dalí’s Lobster Telephone, alongside new additions to Tate’s collection by artists including Ayoung Kim.

The retailer’s partnership with Tate began in 2016 when Uniqlo supported the opening weekend of the new Tate Modern. This was followed up with the Uniqlo Tate Lates series, free late-night events to engage new audiences from 2016 to 2020, and then in 2021, the partnership evolved to encompass collaborative product collections and to support the creation of Uniqlo Tate Play, a free family programme that enables people of all ages to get creative, learn, and playfully explore art together. Last year, Uniqlo extended its partnership with Tate through Uniqlo Tate Play until 2029.